Police respond to fatal vehicle accident at Evansville intersection

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Dispatch officials confirm there is a vehicle accident at the intersection of South Garvin Street and East Chandler Ave. The Evansville Police Department and Evansville Fire Department are on the scene. The Vanderburgh County Coroner has also been called to the scene.

A man died in the crash, officials confirm.

Eyewitness News has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)

