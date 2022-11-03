UNION CO, Ky. (WEHT) – The library in Morganfield, KY is closed after a vehicle struck the building during a police pursuit.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Union County dispatch received a call from a woman who reported that she was driving in Morganfield and she was being chased by another vehicle. The caller said that the driver of the other vehicle was her husband. According to her, he was repeatedly ramming into her vehicle in attempts to run her off the road. When police arrived to the scene, the suspect continued to chase the woman’s vehicle, leading them on a pursuit. At one point, the man rammed into the woman’s vehicle, sending her crashing into the library.

The woman was transported to Deaconess in Union county with serious injuries and her condition is unknown at this time.

Officials with the Union County Public Library District say that the Morganfield Branch will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness news will provide updates as new information becomes available.