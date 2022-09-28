EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A vehicle crashed into an Evansville apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the Martin Park Apartments West on Vista Drive.

The property manager says the driver apparently hit a grass bank next to the building, went airborne and crashed into the side of the building, narrowly missing a gas meter.

The person who lives inside that apartment tells us the crash destroyed her kitchen, along with her washer and dryer.

She says water was running all throughout the apartment.

She wasn’t hurt, but officials are now helping find her a temporary place to stay.

Following the crash, the driver of the vehicle reportedly left the scene.

We’re told police caught up with that person a few blocks away.