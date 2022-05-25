HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A driver crashed into a Walgreens on Green and Fifth streets in Henderson on Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the driver was attempting to pull into one of the parking spaces and accidentally pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake. The building has broken windows and cracks in the brick, and authorities have also said there was damage to the inside of the business.

The Walgreens on Green Street plans to be closed for two days, and prescription pickup will be at the drive-thru window only.