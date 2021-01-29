Vehicle drives into Wings Etc. in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) A Newburgh restaurant remains open even after a vehicle drove into the building. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say a driver at Wings Etc. in Newburgh accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes, drove through the double glass doors, through the entrance and into another set of doors before slamming into the Mrs. Pac Man machine.





Courtesy: Ohio Township Fire Department Facebook

There were people in the restaurant at the time, but nobody was hurt. The driver was also not injured.

Wings Etc is still open and says they plan to stay open though the evening.

(This story was originally published on January 29, 2021)