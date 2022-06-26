A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Wolf Hills Road and US Hwy 41 North. The accident happened just before the twin bridges on June 26 shortly after midnight.

Deputies said they investigated the accident to find one vehicle flipped over the guardrail and resting on its side on an embankment. The driver of that vehicle was identified by police as Thomas Groves, 53, of Hanson, Ky.

Hanson’s wife, Tiffany Groves, 41, was a passenger said deputies on the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were identified by police as Bradley Sandberg, 23, and Ella Sandberg, 22, who are both from Henderson.

The female passengers had to be freed from the vehicle said a police spokesperson. All four passengers were taken to Deaconess Hospital Mid-town in Evansville.

The driver of the other vehicle was identified by deputies as Kaisean Green, 17, of Evansville. Green also had a passenger identified by deputies as Malik Rogers, 16, of Evansville. Both were taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

HCSO was assisted by Henderson Fire Department, Basket Fire Department, EMA, EMS, Henderson Police Department and Henderson City-County Rescue.