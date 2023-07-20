HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is working an accident involving a vehicle and a train.

SCSO says officers are on scene of a train versus vehicle accident near the intersection of CR 600 E and CR 1350 N south of Santa Claus. SCSO asks for people to please avoid the area, and the roadway will be shut down.

The sheriff tells us a preliminary investigation revealed the driver was crossing the tracks when train hit. The sheriff says the victim was transported to the hospital, and her condition is not known at this time.

ISP says they have a reconstructionist at the scene.