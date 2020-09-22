Vehicle overturns in ditch on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway

Posted:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway near Hwy. 41 just before 10 p.m. on Monday.

An Eyewitness News crew is on the scene, where a vehicle is overturned in a ditch just off the northbound lane.

There was also a separate accident involving a passerby and a tow truck at the scene.

We’ll have more details as information comes in.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)

