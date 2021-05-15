Vehicle struck by bullets in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a vehicle was damaged by bullets on Friday.

Officers say they were called to the 1300 block of S Bedford Ave for reports of shots fired around 5:30 p.m.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they spoke with multiple individuals who said they heard five or six shots before witnessing a black Charger with temporary tags leave the area at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the owner of the damaged vehicle showed them where her driver side fog lamp had been busted out. She was given a case number.

The investigation is still ongoing.