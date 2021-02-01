Vehicle suspected in catalytic converter thefts caught on camera

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A vehicle suspected to be involved in recent catalytic converter thefts was caught on surveillance video early Friday morning.

Two Evansville churches reported having catalytic converters cut from vehicles kept on their property.

One of the vehicles targeted is a church transport van, used to pick up people in the community who cannot otherwise get to church on their own.

Anyone with any information about the vehicle or suspect(s) is asked to contact EPD.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)