OAKLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews responded to a fire earlier Sunday evening in Oakland City. Firefighters say the fire was inside a barn and the fire crew was able to contain it to just two vehicles inside.

Both vehicles were plugged into block heaters, fire officials say. According to reports, the fire was extinguished in less than an hour. Officials tell us the barn itself was undamaged.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown but the investigation is ongoing.