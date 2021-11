EPD is investigating a shooting a woman claims to have witnessed shortly before 11 Sunday night on E. Oregon Street. (Image Source: MGN Online)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after shots were fired in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.

Officers say they found several shell casings at the scene and bullet holes in a couple of vehicles.

No one was injured.

There are no suspects at this time.