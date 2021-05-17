Vendors say looting an issue after flea market fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Some of the booth vendors at Diamond Flea Market in Evansville say looting has been an issue at the site since that massive fire on Friday.

The owner of the flea market says at least 30 vendors were affected by the fire.

Vendors were at the scene again Sunday, rummaging through the debris to see if anything is salvageable. According to vendors we spoke to, some people have been looting what’s left.

Authorities ruled the fire an arson on Saturday and arrested Christopher Liggett, 25, of Evansville. Court records show Liggett was seen on surveillance footage riding a bicycle and leaving the area at the time of the fire.

Police have not yet released a motive.

Liggett has a lengthy history with the law with several non-violent drug-related offenses. He is due in court on Wednesday.