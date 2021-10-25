Veteran owned company opens storefront in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – eLuxury, a local manufacturer of mattress pads, announced they have opened a storefront on the east side of Evansville. The eLuxury store carries modern accent furniture, bedding and mattresses.

Paul Saunders, a Marine Corps veteran, started his business selling sheets through e-commerce outlets out of his garage. As the business grew, Saunders purchased a mattress pad manufacturing operation in

Tennessee, which he relocated to Evansville, Indiana, in 2016.

“COVID has undoubtedly accelerated the changes in consumer shopping behavior. That

said, we believe omnichannel, on and offline, product availability and retail footprints are as

important as ever,” says Saunders. “We have 5 million domestic and global online customers and we

are excited to offer, for the first time, our home good products locally. Especially in our hometown.”

eLuxury’s business store front is located at 2716 Kotter Avenue in Evansville. You can read more about the company and their story here.