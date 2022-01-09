Veteran-owned, firefighter founded business looks to expand to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indianapolis-based junk removal company is planning to expand to Evansville over the next two-three years, officials say. Along with Evansville, officials say the business plans to expand to South Bend, northwest Indiana and Terre Haute.

According to the Fire Dawgs’ website, their business is veteran owned and founded by firefighters. The business says they specialize in a wide array of debris removal, cleanouts and other hauling services.

Fire Dawgs mentions on their website that they recycle, donate or reuse at least 60% of the items they remove for their customers.

Inside INdiana Business contributed to this article.