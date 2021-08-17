Veteran says Afghanistan withdrawal difficult for some vets

(WEHT) As the withdrawal continues, the video and stories coming out of Afghanistan have been difficult for some veterans across the country. Other congressional leaders in our area say U.S. troops deserve a better exit after two decades in the country.

“I think seeing all this happen for a lot of veterans is going to be difficult,” said William Henry, who spent a year in Afghanistan, serving as part of the Indiana Army National Guard. Henry is now a veterans advocate. He says the news coming out of Afghanistan during the withdrawal is difficult for some veterans because of the sacrifices made and all the work put in during those two decades.

“To see these folks infiltrating the private office areas and to know that they have no security left in these locations where they were at, I think that’s coming as a shock to a lot of veterans who I am friends with, who served with me overseas,” he says.

Henry has mixed feelings about the withdrawal. He says he doesn’t know if the right call was made, but he says many Americans will have a difficult time understanding how the Afghan government collapsed so quick.

“We don’t know other factors going on in that region. We don’t know other things happening, and it’s hard to say what is happening. But I think seeing all that happen is so difficult,” Henry said.

On Eyewitness News Daybreak, Kentucky Congressman James Comer says while he supported a withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, he called current events there a breakdown in leadership from the u-s military and intelligence community, citing the lack of resistance from the afghan army as the Taliban advanced.

“From what we were briefed in the past 48 hours, as members of Congress on what happened, was the state department and the Pentagon honestly thought those Afghan troops that the U.S. has spent 19 years and trillions of dollars training and funding, they thought they would put up some resistance,” he said.

Henry also says it’s important for veterans to talk with other people who understand what they went through, and know they had people back home supporting them.

(This story was originally published on August 17, 2021)