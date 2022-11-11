TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Several businesses and organizations across the Tri-State are honoring veterans by hosting events this Veteran’s Day. From Veteran’s Day ceremonies to free lunches, these celebrations give back to those who have served in the United States’ Armed Forces.

Here is a list of many of the events happening around the tri-state area today:

The annual WIKY Morning Show Veteran’s Day Breakfast sponsored by Browning Funeral Home will be hosted at The Evansville Wartime Museum. The breakfast is free to all veterans, active military personnel and their families. The breakfast will run on Veteran’s Day from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

South Middle School in Henderson is hosting its 42nd Veteran’s Day Program. The program begins at 7:30 a.m. with a breakfast buffet and features guest speaker Colonel Cassius T. Bentley beginning at 9 a.m.

Veterans are invited to a drive-thru pick up lunch sponsored by Glenn Funeral Home and Old Hickory Bar-B-Q on Veteran’s Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunches will be provided under the west side carport.

There will be a Veteran’s Day Ceremony on LST 325 at 11 a.m on Friday. The public is invited to come aboard for the ceremony, which will include speaker Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer, a color guard, the ringing of the ship’s bell 21 times, taps, and the Evansville Firefighters piper closing the ceremony with music from the bagpipes. There will also be a parade hosted on November 12 on Franklin Street starting at Joseph Ave. at 2 p.m.

Members of Evansville’s Veterans for Peace Chapter 104 will gather at the Four Freedom’s monument on the Evansville riverfront at 11 a.m. on Veteran’s Day to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

Lucas Oil Center at 2650 N. Green River Road is paying tribute to America’s Veterans by providing free “Ceramic Works” washes at their Nitro Car Wash to veterans and active duty military free of charge from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Veteran’s Day.

Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants in the area are celebrating Veterans with free breakfast on Veteran’s Day. Retired and active duty military personnel can enjoy a free breakfast combo meal of choice from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

As well as these events, several schools in the Tri-State are holding school assemblies to honor those who have served or are currently serving their country.