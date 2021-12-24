Veterans hand-deliver toys to families in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — It was two weeks ago that dozens of tornadoes hit 8 states across the U.S.

Western Kentucky was one of the hardest hit areas, with 76 people killed, including some in Dawson Springs. That is where a group of local men and women who served our country headed Thursday to help.

Veterans from the Princeton Indiana Sheep Dog Organization have been collecting toys and supplies in Toyota’s parking lot in Gibson County all week. On Christmas Eve, they hand delivered the goods.

The group spent the afternoon delivering toys to families before holding a mini-Christmas dinner for everyone who needed a hot meal on the holiday.

Sheep Dog says they couldn’t have done it without the help of others, and that’s exactly how they are going to help Kentuckians get through this disaster.

Sheep Dog will return to Dawson Springs in the new year to continue helping clear debris from streets and yards.