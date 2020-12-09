VF outlet mall in Hanson to close for good

HANSON, Ky (WEHT) The VF Outlet Mall in Hanson will be closing for good after Christmas Eve. The company that owns the outlet mall, Kontoor Brands, released this statement:

When we spun off from our former parent company, VF Corporation, and became an independent, publicly traded company last year, we talked about the benefits of optimizing our retail footprint. As part of that strategic evaluation, Kontoor Brands has made the decision to not renew the lease for the VF Outlet store in Hanson. The Hanson store will remain open through December 24, 2020 and customers may purchase remaining merchandise as part of an ongoing storewide liquidation sale. Unfortunately, this change does impact our valued employees and we are working with them on their transition away from VF Outlet.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)

