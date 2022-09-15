VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society says they are facing euthanasia for space for both cats and dogs at their facility.

According to a post on Facebook, the last time they had to make this announcement was in October 2019, when the group had over 300 cats. The group says it now has 500 because of a more robust foster care program. They also said they have not faced this situation for dogs since 2017.

Earlier this year, VHS posted about 23 cats that were dumped on their back porch. VHS says they have arrived to animals dumped on the porch almost twice a week since then.

VHS is asking the public for help by adopting pets, keeping pets if possible and donating monetarily to the group. The group is also asking the public to spread the word about the Vanderburgh Humane Society to anyone looking to adopt pets.

For more information, check the Vanderburgh Humane Society Facebook page.