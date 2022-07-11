EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On July 30, the Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) will be transformed into Pawgwarts for a themed adoption event.

Dog, cat or rabbit adoptions will cost $25 courtesy of the Bissell Pet Foundation. Many VHS shelter animals will be sorted into houses based on their personalities to help people find the perfect match. This is a come-and-go type event that is dog-friendly and there is free admission for all ages.

VHS says vendors and activities include:

Register to win door prizes for free.

Buy a $10 tennis ball for your chance to win $500 with the Fluffy 2K Fetch.

Dog and kid-friendly outdoor foam party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free.

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library activity for free.

Live owls and education at “The Owlery” with The Talon Trust for free.

Live snakes and education at “Slytherin’ House” with Strange & Unusual Exotics and the VHS Humane Education Department.

Adopt Your Plush Hogwarts Pet station, which will cost $10 in cash to participate.

Themed HP Scavenger Hunt, which will cost $5 cash to participate.

VHS asks that when you arrive, you should make a monetary donation to help your House win the House Cup. If you can’t attend, you can still donate to VHS’s online fundraiser on behalf of your House.

Food will be available from Kim’s Chuck Wagon food truck, and themed sweets and refreshments will be available, including cold Butterbeer, Lotus Energy Drinks, and the Hogwarts Express trolley featuring Fizzing Whizbees & Chocolate Frogs. Costumes are welcome for both dogs and people. People can also shop the “Room of Requirement” at the Happy Tails Resale Shop, which will be open for the whole event.

The event is located at 400 Millner Industrial Drive in Evansville. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information can be found here.