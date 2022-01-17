VHS receives thousands during “Betty White Challenge”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monday would have been icon Betty White’s 100th birthday. She passed away on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. In honor of her and what would would have been her big day, a social media challenge is going viral.

The “Betty White Challenge” encourages people to donate $5 to a local animal shelter. White was an advocate for animals her entire life.

Eyewitness News checked in with the Vanderburgh County Humane Society, and they tell us they’ve seen thousands of dollars pour in all in Betty’s name.

“Isn’t that all of our dream is to live to be almost 100 years old and it’s just not enough for people? I think it’s amazing that people have stood up and decided that this is a wonderful way to honor a life well lived,” said VHS Chief Executive Officer Kendell Paul. “And VHS got in on the challenge. We have a variety of different ways that people can donate right through our social media pages. And so far, we’ve taken in just over $5,000.”

She says the money will go to a specific animal in need that otherwise wouldn’t get help.

We also checked in with “It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue” in Evansville. They’re reporting over $6,000 dollars has been donated so far today in Betty White’s name.

If you would like to donate to VHS, you can do so here at www.vhslifesaver.org. The donation page for It Takes a Village can be found here.