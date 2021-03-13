VHS says Daylight Saving is a good time to update pet microchips

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Along with changing your clocks and checking the batteries in your smoke detector, the Vanderburgh Humane Society says “Stray-light Savings” is the perfect time to double check your pet’s microchip information.

They recommend adding two valid phone numbers and at least one valid email if possible. This will ensure your pet is reunited with you if they ever get lost.

According to the shelter, plenty of lost microchipped pets don’t make it home due to old phone numbers.

You can find out where your pet’s chip is from by using the Pet Microchip Look-up tool.

