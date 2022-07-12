EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A spokesperson for the Vanderburgh Humane Society made a lengthy post on social media Monday after someone dumped nearly two dozen cats off at their facility with no notice.

Workers say some of the cats are older, while others are newborn kittens. The post states that they had no space prior to the cats being dumped on their back porch.

“We have been keeping our heads above water lately thanks to our awesome community,” the Facebook post reads. “But this put us over the edge today and it’s time to sound the alarm.”

Although the cats are now in good hands, the humane society says dumping animals off to them was not the right decision.

“Then situations like this happen, where someone totally takes advantage of us. Yes, they are safe. Yes, we’re glad they brought them here instead of dumping them in the country. BUT. That does not mean that this was the right way to get rid of your unwanted cats,” the post states.

Vanderburgh Humane Society says there are four main ways you can help. The first way you can help them right now is to foster an animal. The second way to help them is to donate. If you are interested in lending a hand by volunteering, you’re asked to email Mackenzee at m.mckittrick@vhslifesaver.org. And the last way to support VHS is to adopt.

For more information about the Vanderburgh Humane Society and to get involved, click here.