EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Vice President Mike Pence is in the Tri-State today. He recently landed at Tri-State Aero shortly after 10 a.m.

Sources tells us the vice president will be visiting the Lincoln Boyhood Memorial. A media release from the Department of the Interior says the location will be closed to the public Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The release says the closure is to provide security during a filming event.

The closed area includes: N. Mitchell Street, the north end of CR 300 E, the Trail of 12 Stones, the Lincoln Homestead Cabin (Living Historical Farm), and the north parking lot adjacent to the railroad tracks. Areas remaining open include: Flagpole Terrace, the Pioneer Cemetery, the south end of the Lincoln Boyhood Trail, and the South end of the Trail of 12 Stones.

Stay with Eyewitness News as we work to bring you updates on this developing story.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17 2020)