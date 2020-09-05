(WEHT)- Former Indiana Governor and current Vice President Mike Pence tweeted support for Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.
The tweet comes a day after Wedding announced he is switching his party allegiance from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. Pence says under President Donald Trump, “we stand for Law & Order and we Back the Blue!”
Latham, formerly a Democrat, also joined the Republican party. In a Facebook post, Latham says it’s an “amazing honor” to be mentioned by the Vice President, whom he calls a “solid Christian man.”
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- State Road 64 in Gibson County closed due to “police matter”
- Changes to METS system causing hassle for riders
- Vice President Pence tweets praise for two Tri-State sheriffs
- Pair wanted in Pike County arrested in Illinois
- Union County reports 33 COVID-19 cases in two days