Vice President Pence tweets praise for two Tri-State sheriffs

Vice President Mike Pence reacts to audience members after a roundtable with agriculture and food supply leaders on Friday, May 8, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(WEHT)- Former Indiana Governor and current Vice President Mike Pence tweeted support for Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

The tweet comes a day after Wedding announced he is switching his party allegiance from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party. Pence says under President Donald Trump, “we stand for Law & Order and we Back the Blue!”

Latham, formerly a Democrat, also joined the Republican party. In a Facebook post, Latham says it’s an “amazing honor” to be mentioned by the Vice President, whom he calls a “solid Christian man.”

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

