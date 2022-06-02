HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name if the people involved in an electrical accident that claimed one life.

Deputies say the incident happened in the 8200 block of Larue Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. They identify the driver as Aureah Grimes, 23, of Henderson. Brice Easley and Alysiana Langley of Henderson and Jayla Barre of Bowling Green were also in the car.

HCSO says Grimes hit a utility pole that was leaning over from a storm. Langley got out of the vehicle as Grimes tried to back it up. She drove over live power lines which caused a shock that killed Grimes. Law enforcement officials say Barre and Easley both stayed in the vehicle.

HCSO says Barre received injuries and was taken to a local hospital, and Easley received an electric shock but no injuries.