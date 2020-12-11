Victim identified in crash near Henderson Community College

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Kentucky State Police say Christian Flint, 23, of Morganfield, died on his way to the hospital after crashing into two other vehicles near Henderson Community College Thursday. Authorities do not believe Flint was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday on US-60 West near HCC. The preliminary investigation shows Flint ran off the right shoulder, struck a guardrail, then went back on to the road and hit two vehicles.

Chiemi Cheatham, 52, of Morganfield, was driving one of the vehicles. He was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle, John Abbott, 19, of Henderson, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: