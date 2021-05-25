Victim identified in Daviess Co. stabbing homicide

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The identity of the victim in a stabbing homicide out of Daviess County has been released.

Police say Gary Owen was renting a room from Gerald Stokes, 65, and his wife. Investigators are still not sure what lead up to the incident.

Deputies were called to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Monday and made contact with a female victim at a neighboring home. The woman said her husband was trying to kill her and stabbed her several times with a screwdriver.

Owen was found on the kitchen floor, unresponsive with several puncture wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say Gerald Stokes was still on the scene when they arrived. Stokes faces murder and assault charges.