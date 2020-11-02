Victim identified in Evansville homicide

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights generic_1465404847589.jpg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The victim of a homicide in Evansville has been identified.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says 33-year-old Meghan Jewes of Evansville died from a single gunshot wound Saturday.

Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Evansville police responded to a crash at Kentucky Ave. and Keck Ave.

Police say on arrival, they could tell Jewes was likely deceased.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979, or the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 1, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories