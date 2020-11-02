Victim identified in Evansville homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The victim of a homicide in Evansville has been identified.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner says 33-year-old Meghan Jewes of Evansville died from a single gunshot wound Saturday.
Just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Evansville police responded to a crash at Kentucky Ave. and Keck Ave.
Police say on arrival, they could tell Jewes was likely deceased.
The case is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979, or the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on November 1, 2020)