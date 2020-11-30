Victim identified in fatal highway crash

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) The coroner has released the identity of the person killed in a single vehicle crash last Wednesday night.

29-year-old Richard Mitchell of Hartford missed a curve on Hwy 54 and went off the roadway. His vehicle then struck a mailbox and driveway culvert, causing his vehicle to overturn.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology report is still pending.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: