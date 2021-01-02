Victim identified in fiery New Year’s Day crash

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The Henderson County Coroner has released the name of the person who died in a Friday morning accident on Middle Delaware Road.
Authorities say James W. Matthews, 29, of Henderson slid off the roadway, struck a tree and his car caught fire a few miles off the Zion exit of the Audubon Parkway.
Deputies say Matthews was the only occupant of the vehicle.
(This story was originally published on January 2, 2021)
