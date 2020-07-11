Victim identified in Friday I-165 crash

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky State Police say a ten-year-old passenger died in a two-vehicle accident on I-165 Friday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2017 Ford F-150 crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer for an unknown reason. The driver of the Ford, William Sterett III, suffered a broken arm. Isaac Sterett, 10, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other juveniles were transported to a local hospital. One of the juveniles was later transported to a Louisville hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash. The southbound lanes of I-165 were closed for over six hours as the Kentucky State Police reconstructed the collision. The investigation is still ongoing.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

