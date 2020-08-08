Victim identified in Green Plains plant death

MT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Posey County Coroner Bill Denning has identified Kimberly Stroud, 53, as the victim of an accidental death at the Green Plains plant Friday.

Preliminary results of an autopsy are still pending. Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says the incident happened around 11:00 a.m. Friday when an employee fell from a rail cart and was struck by another rail cart.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)

