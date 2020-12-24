Victim identified in homicide investigation in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The Daviess County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Wednesday’s homicide investigation as Michael S. Crowe, 49 years old, of Owensboro.

At about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Owensboro Police Department responded to the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue for a reported shooting, police said. Officers located one male subject with a gunshot wound to the neck who died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with additional information call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

