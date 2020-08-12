Victim identified in Ohio River boating accident

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones has identified Hunter Howard, 20, as the victim of a boating accident that happened Monday morning on the Ohio River.

Jones says Howard’s cause of death is consistent with drowning. Howard was fishing near Owensboro before sunrise Monday when the boat reportedly began to take on water. All the others on the boat were able to safely swim to safety. Howard’s body was found Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)

