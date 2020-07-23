Victim in crash near Evansville Regional Airport identified

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the victim in Wednesday’s crash near the Evansville Regional Airport as Candice Dodson, of Evansville. An autopsy is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday morning around 9:20, Evansville Police were called to HWY-57 near Bussing Dr. for a car accident. Authorities say a semi tried to make a U-turn on HWY-57 and turned directly into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Dodson, the driver of the SUV, died on scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition. The semi driver was not hurt.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)

