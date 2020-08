WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says a Boonville man died Monday after falling at the FB Culley Generating Station.

Aaron Smith, 40, died from multiple blunt force trauma from a fall.

Seaton says Vectren is leading the investigation as to what caused the fall.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)