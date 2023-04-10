HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Louisville Metro Police identified four people that were killed in a shooting on Monday. One of the four people named was Henderson native Juliana Farmer.

According to people who knew Farmer, she was an employee at the Evansville branch of Old National Bank before moving to the Louisville area. She was 45-years-old.

Juliana Farmer, 45. (Credit: Monica Coates)

Juliana Farmer, 45. (Credit: Monica Coates)

Police say the shooter, 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, was an employee at the Old National Bank. He was pronounced deceased following the shooting.

This is a developing story.