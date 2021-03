EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the shooting victim on Parrett Street as Donald Ray Brigham, 47, of Evansville. An autopsy for Brigham is scheduled for Friday.

On Thursday, officers found Brigham in the 1400 block of Parrett Street. Brigham was taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. He later died.

This is a developing story

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)