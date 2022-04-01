EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Office of the Vanderburgh County Coroner has released information on a shooting victim.

The coroner’s office has stated that Candilyn Michelle Sexton, 30, of Evansville, was shot and killed at a residence in the 2600 Block of W Indiana Street. The coroner’s office says that the preliminary results are that Sexton died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, and Sexton was also in a third trimester pregnancy.

Results are pending the final autopsy report, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are still investigating.