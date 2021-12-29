Victim of W Oregon St shooting identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man shot and killed at a home in the 900 block of West Oregon Street Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Carlis J. Falls, 43, of Evansville.

According to a media report, Falls was a contractor hired to renovate the home on Oregon Street. Two witnesses, who worked for Falls, tell police the attacker made threats to the victim as soon as he got to the house. Shortly after those threats were made, Falls tried to run to his car. That’s when the suspect, later identified as Fabian L. Bennet, 30, shot him before running inside the home.

Falls was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A murder warrant has been issued for Fabian Bennett. He is described as a black male, 5’7, and 245 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.





Anyone who sees Bennett or knows where he is should call 911 immediately.