Victim says neck was cut during robbery attempt

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A man walked himself to the hospital after he says his neck was cut while he was being robbed.

Evansville police met with the victim at a local hospital around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was walking in an alleyway near the 900 block of Main St, and a man holding a knife approached him.

The victim said the suspect demanded valuables and during this exchange the suspect cut him in the neck. The victim then said he walked to the hospital.

The victim described the suspect as male, approximately six feet tall, and wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt with the drawstrings pulled tight around his face.

Police saw visible injuries to the victim’s neck, but the full extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

