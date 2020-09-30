Victim’s family outraged that suspect in deadly crash is out on bond

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As we reported Tuesday, the Henderson man charged in last week’s fiery crash which killed three people is now out on bond.

Wednesday, the victim’s family told Eyewitness News they are outraged.

Damon Busby’s bond was reduced from $10,000 to $7,500. Busby is charged with three counts of reckless homicide after police say he sped through a red light on Highway 41 and crashed into another vehicle – killing Crystal Lawrence and her two children.

“The justice system is not doing the right thing for my daughter and grandkids to have because what I know is the blood test hasn’t even come back on the man on whether he was drunk or anything. So, how can they just let him out of jail?” Melody Tabor, Crystal’s mom, said.

Tabor says Crystal’s funeral is Thursday.

Busby is due back in court in November.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 30, 2020)

