Victoria National gets ready for return of golf fans for Korn Ferry Tour Championship

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) Football season is just getting started, but the Korn Ferry Tour is back at Victoria National to crown its champion for this season.

More than 130 golfers will be on the links later this week playing for the championship.The return of golf also means a return for crowds and some tournament features.

“Having the tournament back is awesome,” says Ron Philo, G.M. at Victoria National.

The driving range was full this morning for the first of two pro-ams this week. Victoria national will be full of spectators, after having to watch the tournament from home last year.

“This is much more than a golf tournament, this is a community happening. It gives so much, and the people being here is what makes it a community event,” Philo says.

Tournament Director Laureen Cates says while crowds will be back, there are some changes as to how the tournament is run, including larger open air grandstands.

“We’ve given them an opportunity for them to socially distance in a lot of new spectator grandstand areas that are we’ve made a little larger this year so that there’s plenty of room for everyone to spread out,” she says.

Cates also says ticket sales are going well so far, but couldn’t yet give estimates on how many will come back and watch in person.

“it’s nice to have everyone back out in full force. And the way our ticket sales are going, we’re going to have record breaking year out here,” says Cates.

She also says people can wear masks while watching. Construction of new cottages also lead to some layout changes this year, but Philo says those changes are minimal.

Cates also says people will be able to park at Friedman Park and be able to walk to Victoria National to see the tournament instead of having to take the shuttle in like in previous years.

This story was originally published on August 30, 2021)