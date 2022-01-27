Victory Theater bringing “Nothin’ but the Blues”

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra (EPO) brings “Nothin’ But The Blues” with vocalist Shayna Steele to the Victory Theatre on February 13 at 2 p.m.

According to a press release by the EPO, this concert is a tribute to musical legends including Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday, Ma Rainey, and Louis Armstrong with songs like House of the Rising Sun, Nobody Knows When You’re Down and Out, Baby Won’t You Please Come Home, and more.

“I never really felt ‘grounded’ until I moved to NYC,” she says. “It was then that I really opened up to different genres of music.” Shayna is influenced by Ledisi, Rachelle Farrell, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, and the Temptations.

According to a press release by the EPO, tickets can be bought on this website, people can call the EPO Box Office at (812) 425-5050, Ext 300, or people can buy tickets at the door two hours prior to the concert. EPO says admission for children and all full-time students are free, while available, and they can receive a free ticket by calling the EPO Ticket Office or picking up at the door. EPO says $15 and $20 tickets are available for 18 to 39 year old attendees, with free membership to CLUB 18│39 on the EPO website. EPO says discounted tickets are also available for seniors and military by calling the EPO Box Office.