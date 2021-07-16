Victory Theatre celebrating 100 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Victory Theatre is celebrating its 100th birthday Friday afternoon, and you’re invited to the party!

The Victory Theatre first opened its doors at noon on July 16, 1921 for a 1 p.m. showing of “Wedding Bells,” followed by a short comedy and four vaudeville acts. More than 20,000 people were said to have gone to the theatre during its opening weekend.

Kelley Coures will be sharing some of the theatre’s history, and of course, there will be birthday cake.

Doors will open at noon like they did 100 years ago.