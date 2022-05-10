EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Recently released dashcam video shows the moment Alabama fugitive Casey White was arrested in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department released video of officers arriving on scene and taking Casey White into custody.

Another video shows a different angle of White being arrested by law enforcement officers. The video comes from a passerby who happened to be driving on Highway 41 when the pursuit ended. That video can be watched below.

The nationwide manhunt that started in Alabama ended eleven days later with a dramatic pursuit and crash. Detectives say Vicky White, Casey’s alleged accomplice, pulled out a gun and shot herself seconds after the crash, later dying in a local hospital.

Casey White has signed a waiver of extradition and will be taken back to Alabama. Sheriff Wedding said Casey White will not face charges in Vanderburgh County.

The video below has been edited to remove explicit language. The dashcam footage is courtesy of the Evansville Police Department.