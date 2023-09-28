HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officers are at the scene of a two vehicle accident on Washington Avenue and Saint James Boulevard in Evansville.

Video at the scene shows one vehicle on its side, and another vehicle with damage to its front end. Witnesses at the scene say a vehicle t-boned the other, causing it to overturn.

No injuries were reported in the crash. Authorities closed Washington Avenue, but it has since been reopened.

