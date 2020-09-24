VIDEO: Dashcam video released of Monday’s fatal accident on HWY-41 and Covert

WARNING: This video is graphic and may not be suitable for all viewers.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Eyewitness News has obtained dashcam video of the deadly accident at HWY-41 and Covert Avenue on Monday. The video is from the dashcam of a semi that was at the stoplight.

You can see the pickup truck being driven by Damon Busby slam into the back of the SUV and then go up in flames.

Crystal Lawrence and her two children, 15-year-old Abigail Lawrence and 6-year-old Chase Lawrence died in Monday’s car crash. Court records show Busby sped through a red light and it seemed he did not hit his brakes.

Damon Busby. Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Busby is charged with 3 counts of reckless homicide. He told police he does not remember speeding and he just remembers hitting a semi truck on his way from Henderson to Evansville for lunch.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 24, 2020)